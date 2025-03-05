Noah Cates News: Scores in Tuesday's loss

Cates scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Cates extended his point streak to four games, a span in which he has earned four goals and two assists. The 26-year-old continues to see top-six usage and has rebounded well from a month-long drought that directly preceded this surge. For the season, he's at a career-high 14 goals while adding 14 assists, 84 shots on net, 59 hits, 38 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 58 appearances.