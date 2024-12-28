Noah Cates News: Scoring streak continues

Cates scored a goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Cates has been one of the hottest players for the Flyers of late, and this win Saturday marked his fifth straight contest finding the back of the net. He's also found the scoresheet in all but one of his last eight appearances, tallying six goals and two assists in that stretch. Cates is up to seven goals and 13 total points across 32 games this season.