Noah Cates headshot

Noah Cates News: Snags helper in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Cates provided an assist, three shots on goal and four hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Cates has a helper in three straight contests. He's gotten on the scoresheet in 10 of 12 games dating back to Dec. 10, earning six goals and five assists in that span. The 25-year-old forward has made the third-line center spot his own this season, and the offense is an added bonus. He's at 16 points, 41 shots on net, 40 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 36 appearances. The offense doesn't stand out, but he's offering decent non-scoring production to be helpful in deeper fantasy formats.

