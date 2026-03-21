Noah Cates News: Three-game goal streak
Cates scored a goal Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Sharks.
He's on a three-game goal streak (three goals, one assist; eight shots). The goal gives Cates 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) in 69 games this season. That equals his career best for points, which he set in 2022-23.
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