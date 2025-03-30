Noah Cates News: Three-point effort Saturday

Cates scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

The 26-year-old produced his first multi-point performance since Feb. 25 in the big win. Cates had all but vanished in March, managing just one helper over the prior 12 contests, but his ice time has remained consistent. With the Flyers' offense suddenly springing to life under interim head coach Brad Shaw, Cates could have a strong finish to the season.