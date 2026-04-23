Noah Cates headshot

Noah Cates News: Two-point effort in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Cates scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist Wednesday during the Flyers' 5-2 win over the Penguins in Game 3 of their first-round series.

Both points came in the third period as Philly pulled away. The points were the first of the playoffs for Cates, after the 27-year-old collected a career-high 18 goals and 47 points in 82 games during the regular season. He'll look to keep rolling in Game 4 on Saturday.

Noah Cates
Philadelphia Flyers
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