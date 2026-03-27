Noah Cates headshot

Noah Cates News: Two points in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Cates scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over Chicago.

Both points came in the second period as the Flyers put the game away. Cates has been locked in of late, erupting for four goals and six points in the last five games, and Thursday's tally was his 16th of the season, tying his career high. The 27-year-old winger has also reached 40 points for the first time this season, while adding 110 shots on net, 81 hits, 49 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a stunning plus-20 rating in 71 contests.

Noah Cates
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Cates See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Cates See More
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
NHL
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
Category Targets: Hidden Gems for Playoff Push
NHL
Category Targets: Hidden Gems for Playoff Push
Author Image
Corey Abbott
4 days ago
Frozen Fantasy: Perspective Is Everything
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Perspective Is Everything
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
7 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
14 days ago