Noah Cates News: Two points in Thursday's win

Cates scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over Chicago.

Both points came in the second period as the Flyers put the game away. Cates has been locked in of late, erupting for four goals and six points in the last five games, and Thursday's tally was his 16th of the season, tying his career high. The 27-year-old winger has also reached 40 points for the first time this season, while adding 110 shots on net, 81 hits, 49 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a stunning plus-20 rating in 71 contests.