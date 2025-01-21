Fantasy Hockey
Noah Dobson Injury: Could miss time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Dobson does not have a timetable to return from his lower-body injury, according to Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Dobson was injured Monday versus Columbus, as he fell in an awkward fashion in the final frame and did not return. The right-shot blueliner will likely be sidelined for the near future given the nature of how his injury looked. Dennis Cholowski will draw back into the lineup while Dobson is on the shelf.

