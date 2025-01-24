Noah Dobson Injury: Lands on injured reserve

Dobson (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Friday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Dobson was riding a three-game point streak prior to getting hurt but will now have to wait at least a week before rejoining the lineup. Depending on his the blueliner's recovery progresses, it's possible he will be held out until after the 4 Nations Face-Off -- though the team hasn't provided a specific recovery timeline other than calling Dobson week-to-week.