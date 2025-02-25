Noah Dobson Injury: Nearing return

Dobson (lower body) is closing in on a return to game action but will not be available for Tuesday's divisional matchup against the Rangers, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Dobson, who has been on long-term injured reserve since Jan. 26, wore a regular jersey at Saturday's practice, so he shouldn't be sidelined for much longer. The right-shot defenseman was injured Jan. 20 after an awkward fall after being hit in a game against Columbus. Adam Boqvist will serve on the third pairing in Tuesday's game, while Scott Mayfield is projected to be a healthy scratch. Dobson's next chance to return to the lineup will be Thursday against Boston.