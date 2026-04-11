Noah Dobson headshot

Noah Dobson Injury: Not returning to Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Dobson will not return to Saturday's game versus the Blue Jackets.

Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports Dobson blocked a shot off his thumb in the second period, though the Canadiens didn't specify the nature of his injury. In any case, the defenseman's status for Sunday's game against his former team, the Islanders, is in doubt. The Canadiens still have positioning to play for, but they may opt to take a cautious approach with Dobson anyway.

Noah Dobson
Montreal Canadiens
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