Noah Dobson headshot

Noah Dobson Injury: Out at least two weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Dobson (upper body) will miss the rest of the regular season and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team announced Sunday.

Dobson sustained the injury Saturday against the Blue Jackets after blocking a shot that nailed his thumb. The two-week re-evaluation period means he'll also miss at least the first week of Montreal's postseason run. His first regular season with the Canadiens comes to a close with the 26-year-old registering 47 points (12 goals, 35 assists) in 80 games.

Noah Dobson
Montreal Canadiens
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