Noah Dobson Injury: Out at least two weeks
Dobson (upper body) will miss the rest of the regular season and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, the team announced Sunday.
Dobson sustained the injury Saturday against the Blue Jackets after blocking a shot that nailed his thumb. The two-week re-evaluation period means he'll also miss at least the first week of Montreal's postseason run. His first regular season with the Canadiens comes to a close with the 26-year-old registering 47 points (12 goals, 35 assists) in 80 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Dobson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Dobson See More