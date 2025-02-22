Noah Dobson Injury: Regular jersey at practice

Dobson (lower body) is wearing a regular jersey at practice Saturday, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Dobson has missed the last nine games and since he is on long-term injured reserve, he will have to sit out Sunday's tilt against Dallas. The 25-year-old has regressed after a breakout 2023-24 campaign in which he had 10 goals and 60 assists in 79 appearances. Dobson has only six goals and 24 points in 46 outings this season. He could return as early as Tuesday versus the Rangers.