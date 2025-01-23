Fantasy Hockey
Noah Dobson Injury: Won't require surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Dobson's lower-body injury will not require surgery but he is still considered week-to-week, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports Thursday.

At this point, fantasy players should probably be expecting Dobson to land on injured reserve in the coming days in order to free up a roster spot for a call-up from the minors -- especially considering Dobson's absence leaves the club without an extra healthy blueliner. Isaiah George could see a significant uptick in ice time as a result.

