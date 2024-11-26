Noah Dobson News: Collects 200th career point

Dobson recorded an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Red Wings.

This was Dobson's 200th career point, a mark he reached his 339th game. The 24-year-old defenseman hasn't been as good as usual in 2024-25 -- he has just three points over his last six contests and a total of one goal and nine helpers through 22 outings overall. He's added 64 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 22 appearances in his top-pairing role.