Noah Dobson News: Dishes two helpers

Dobson provided two assists, tallied four shots on goal and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Canadiens.

Dobson played a large role in building the Islanders' lead by assisting their second and third goals of the game. The 25-year-old blueliner is up to 24 assists, 32 points, 171 shots on net and 108 blocks in 57 appearances this season. The Islanders' top defenseman is on a three-game point streak with two goals and five points in that stretch. Dobson's recent success is a welcomed sight after struggling to get going offensively this season. While he won't reach the 70-point mark that he eclipsed a season ago, Dobson still has a chance to reach the 40-point threshold for the fourth time in his past four seasons. He's currently in a second-line defensive pairing and skating on New York's top power-play unit leaving him with a plethora of opportunities down the stretch in fantasy.