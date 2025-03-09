Noah Dobson News: Earns two first-period assists

Dobson notched two assists (one on the power play), two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Dobson had a hand in goals by Anthony Duclair and Jean-Gabriel Pageau to get the Islanders started on the right foot. With three helpers over his last two contests, Dobson looks to be settling back in after missing a month due to a lower-body injury. The defenseman is at 27 points (eight on the power play), 152 shots on net, 90 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 51 outings in 2024-25. He should continue to see plenty of playing time in all situations, including top-four minutes at even strength.