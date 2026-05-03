Noah Dobson News: Expected to play Sunday

Dobson (thumb) is expected to play in Game 7 against Tampa Bay on Sunday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Dobson will make his 2026 playoff debut after getting injured against Columbus on April 11. In the 2025-26 regular season, he provided 12 goals, 47 points, 158 shots on net, 188 blocked shots and 62 hits in 80 games. Dobson will replace Arber Xhekaj in Sunday's lineup versus the Lightning.