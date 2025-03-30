Noah Dobson News: Manages power-play helper Sunday

Dobson logged a power-play assist, four shots on goal, four PIM and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Dobson set up Kyle Palmieri's game-tying goal in the first period. This ended a three-game drought for Dobson, though he took a minus rating for the sixth contest in a row, going minus-12 with five helpers in that span. For the season, the 25-year-old blueliner has 35 points, 183 shots on net, 109 blocked shots, 53 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 62 appearances. The Islanders' abysmal power-play conversion rate (12.6 percent) has accounted for much of his drop in offense this season.