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Noah Dobson News: Nabs helper Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Dobson logged an assist, five shots on goal and five blocked shots in Friday's 5-1 win over the Sabres in Game 2.

The helper was Dobson's first point in three games since he returned from a thumb injury. The defenseman has been listed on the third pairing since his return, so it's possible he's not playing at 100 percent. He's added seven shots on net, nine blocked shots and five hits across three playoff contests.

Noah Dobson
Montreal Canadiens
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