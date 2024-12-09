Noah Dobson News: Point streak reaches four games

Dobson recorded two power-play assists in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Dobson participated in the build-up of the Isles' two power-play goals Sunday, scored by Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri, in the first and third periods, respectively. Dobson has cracked the scoresheet in a season-high four straight games, with one goal and four helpers in that span. This was his third game with multiple assists on the season.