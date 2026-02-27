Noah Dobson News: Revenge game goes to waste
Dobson scored two goals, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.
Facing his former team for the first time, Dobson gave the Habs a 2-0 lead with tallies in the first and second periods, but the ice tilted in New York's favor the rest of the way. The 26-year-old blueliner extended his point streak to six games in the process, a stretch in which he's produced three goals and nine points, and on the season Dobson's delivered 12 goals and 40 points in 58 contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now