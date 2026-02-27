Noah Dobson News: Revenge game goes to waste

Dobson scored two goals, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Facing his former team for the first time, Dobson gave the Habs a 2-0 lead with tallies in the first and second periods, but the ice tilted in New York's favor the rest of the way. The 26-year-old blueliner extended his point streak to six games in the process, a stretch in which he's produced three goals and nine points, and on the season Dobson's delivered 12 goals and 40 points in 58 contests.