Noah Dobson News: Scores in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Dobson scored a goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.

Dobson scored for the first time in nine games since coming back from a lower-body injury. He has just four points in that span, but he's taken multiple shots on goal in eight straight contests, so the chances are there. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to seven goals, 28 points, 165 shots on net, 98 blocked shots, 50 hits and a minus-5 rating through 55 appearances this season.

