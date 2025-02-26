Fantasy Hockey
Noah Dobson News: Set to return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Dobson (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's matchup with Boston, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Dobson looks set to return to the lineup for the first time since Jan. 20 against the Blue Jackets, a stretch of 11 games on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, the -year-old blueliner was riding a three-game point streak, so he'll no doubt be looking to pick up where he left off. With Dobson back, Scott Perunovich will likely find himself relegated to a spot in the press box as a healthy scratch.

