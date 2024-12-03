Noah Dobson News: Slides assist in loss

Dobson had an assist, three shots on net and two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to Montreal.

Dobson prevented a clearing attempt and got the puck to the Anders Lee, who was left alone in front of the Montreal net for the Islanders' lone goal. It was the third helper in the last five outings for Dobson, who is well behind last season's scoring pace. After posting 70 points in 2023-24, he has just 11 through 26 outings this season.