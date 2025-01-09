Noah Dobson News: Snags helper Thursday

Dobson notched an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

The pairing of Dobson and Alexander Romanov was on the ice for the Islanders' last three goals. Dobson has been limited to just two assists over his last seven outings, but he's added 22 shots on net in that span despite being held without one Thursday. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to 21 points, 122 shots on net, 76 blocked shots, 35 hits and a minus-3 rating through 41 appearances. If the Islanders can get their power play going, Dobson will likely have a strong second half.