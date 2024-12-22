Noah Dobson News: Tallies in Saturday's win

Dobson scored a goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

Dobson has been excellent in December with four goals and five assists over nine contests. The 24-year-old had a slow start to the campaign, so it's good to see him play at a level similar to last year. He's now at five goals, 19 points, 100 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 33 hits and a minus-6 rating through 34 appearances.