Noah Dower-Nilsson News: Inks entry-level deal

Dower-Nilsson signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Detroit on Sunday.

The deal will begin in the 2026-27 campaign. The 20-year-old forward notched six goals and 16 points in 48 regular-season games for SHL Frolunda HC in 2025-26 before adding two goals and two assists in six playoff outings. The Red Wings selected Dower-Nilsson with the No. 73 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.