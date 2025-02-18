Noah Gregor Injury: Practices Tuesday

Gregor (lower body) practiced Tuesday and could return to the lineup against Montreal on Saturday, according to TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Barring any setbacks, Gregor feels ready to return from a 16-game absence versus the Canadiens. He has contributed four goals, six points, 42 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and 67 hits across 35 appearances this season. Gregor will probably occupy a bottom-six role in Saturday's game if Ottawa activates him from long-term injured reserve.