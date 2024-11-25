Fantasy Hockey
Noah Gregor headshot

Noah Gregor Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Gregor (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Monday versus Calgary, according to Tim Baines of the Ottawa Sun.

Gregor will miss his fifth straight game, but he has been back practicing with the team recently and could be an option to return soon. He has produced two goals, one assist, 28 shots on net and 34 hits through 16 appearances this season. After being summoned from AHL Belleville on Sunday, Zack Ostapchuk will play versus the Flames instead of Gregor.

Noah Gregor
Ottawa Senators
