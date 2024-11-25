Noah Gregor Injury: Remains out

Gregor (undisclosed) isn't expected to play Monday versus Calgary, according to Tim Baines of the Ottawa Sun.

Gregor will miss his fifth straight game, but he has been back practicing with the team recently and could be an option to return soon. He has produced two goals, one assist, 28 shots on net and 34 hits through 16 appearances this season. After being summoned from AHL Belleville on Sunday, Zack Ostapchuk will play versus the Flames instead of Gregor.