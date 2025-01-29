Noah Gregor Injury: Resumes skating

Head coach Travis Green said Wednesday that Gregor (lower body) skated at practice and is expected to return to game action in a week and a half, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Gregor has been sidelined since early January due to his lower-body injury, but he seems to be progressing in his recovery. His rough return timeline of a week and a half puts him close to the league's break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, so it's unclear whether he'll actually return to game action before the layoff.