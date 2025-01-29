Fantasy Hockey
Noah Gregor

Noah Gregor Injury: Resumes skating

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 29, 2025

Head coach Travis Green said Wednesday that Gregor (lower body) skated at practice and is expected to return to game action in a week and a half, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Gregor has been sidelined since early January due to his lower-body injury, but he seems to be progressing in his recovery. His rough return timeline of a week and a half puts him close to the league's break for the 4 Nations Face-Off, so it's unclear whether he'll actually return to game action before the layoff.

