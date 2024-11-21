Fantasy Hockey
Noah Gregor headshot

Noah Gregor Injury: Set to miss another game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Gregor (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Golden Knights.

Gregor will be unavailable for a third consecutive game due to his undisclosed injury. It's not yet clear when the Senators expect him to return, but his next chance to do so will be at home against the Canucks on Saturday. Over 16 appearances this year, Gregor has logged two goals, three points and 34 hits while averaging 13:07 of ice time.

Noah Gregor
Ottawa Senators
