Noah Gregor Injury: Sporting non-contact sweater
Gregor took the ice Tuesday in a non-contact sweater, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports, raising doubts regarding his availability versus Edmonton.
Gregor was out of the lineup versus Carolina on Saturday and appears to be dealing with an injury rather than being a healthy scratch. At this point, if he's not cleared for contact, Gregor almost certainly won't be an option against Edmonton, though he hasn't been officially ruled out yet.
