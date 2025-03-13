Fantasy Hockey
Noah Gregor headshot

Noah Gregor News: Available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2025 at 10:38am

Gregor (not injury related) will enter the lineup versus Chicago on Thursday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Gregor apparently has had his immigration paperwork completed and is now eligible to play in the United States after his trade from Ottawa at the deadline. Gregor had four goals and two assists in 40 games with Ottawa this season. He will replace Carl Gundstrom on the fourth line, alongside Patrick Giles and Barclay Goodrow.

Noah Gregor
San Jose Sharks
