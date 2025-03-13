Noah Gregor News: Available Thursday

Gregor (not injury related) will enter the lineup versus Chicago on Thursday, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Gregor apparently has had his immigration paperwork completed and is now eligible to play in the United States after his trade from Ottawa at the deadline. Gregor had four goals and two assists in 40 games with Ottawa this season. He will replace Carl Gundstrom on the fourth line, alongside Patrick Giles and Barclay Goodrow.