Noah Gregor News: Buries goal Tuesday

Gregor scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Gregor's tally late in the second period put the Senators up 2-0. He has two goals and an assist over his last five outings, contributing some depth offense from a fourth-line role. He's unlikely to move up the lineup as long as the team stays relatively healthy. Gregor is at four goals, two assists, 37 shots on net, 51 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 26 contests overall.