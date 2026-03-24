Noah Gregor News: Called up Tuesday
Gregor was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Tuesday.
Gregor has produced 11 goals, 17 points and a plus-7 rating over 25 appearances in the minors this season. He also has one goal and two helpers across 24 outings with Florida in 2025-26. The Panthers are dealing with several injuries up front, so Gregor could play with the big club against Seattle on Tuesday for the first time since Jan. 8 in Montreal.
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