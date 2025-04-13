Fantasy Hockey
Noah Gregor headshot

Noah Gregor News: Ends lengthy slump with helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Gregor notched an assist and three hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Gregor had gone 23 games without a point, and also missed 23 games in that stretch between a lower-body injury, visa paperwork and healthy scratches. This was his first point in his second stint with the Sharks after he was traded from the Senators at the deadline in the Fabian Zetterlund deal. Gregor has just seven points, 57 shots on net, 92 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating across 50 appearances this season, so he's not likely to be a factor in most fantasy formats.

