Noah Gregor News: Finds twine in win

Gregor scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Gregor has a goal and an assist over his last two outings after going seven games without a point. During that slump, he missed five games due to an undisclosed injury, which may have affected his productivity even after he returned. The 26-year-old remains in a fourth-line role for the Senators, where he has five points, 33 shots on net, 42 hits and a minus-3 rating over 23 contests.