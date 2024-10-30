Fantasy Hockey
Noah Gregor News: Lights lamp Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Gregor scored a goal on four shots and added four PIM in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Blues.

Gregor's goal at 4:44 of the first period stood as the game-winner in the lopsided contest. The 26-year-old has scored twice over nine outings this season, and he's still looking for his first assist while seeing middle-six minutes. Gregor has added 18 shots on net, 22 hits, six PIM and a minus-1 rating.

