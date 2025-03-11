Noah Gregor News: Not playing Tuesday

Gregor (not injury related) won't play Tuesday versus the Predators, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gregor's immigration paperwork hasn't been completed in time for him to play, so he will be forced to miss another game. Carl Grundstrom will stay in the lineup, while Tyler Toffoli (lower body) took the ice for warmups and is trending toward playing after being labeled a game-time decision. Gregor's next chance to play is Thursday versus the Blackhawks.