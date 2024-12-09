Noah Gregor News: Notches helper

Gregor logged an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

This was Gregor's first point in six games since he returned from an undisclosed injury that cost him five contests. The 26-year-old has held down a bottom-six role since his return, so he shouldn't be expected to generate a lot of offense. Gregor is at four points, 32 shots on net, 41 hits and 10 PIM through 22 outings this season.