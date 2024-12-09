Noah Gregor News: Notches helper
Gregor logged an assist and two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.
This was Gregor's first point in six games since he returned from an undisclosed injury that cost him five contests. The 26-year-old has held down a bottom-six role since his return, so he shouldn't be expected to generate a lot of offense. Gregor is at four points, 32 shots on net, 41 hits and 10 PIM through 22 outings this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now