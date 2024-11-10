Noah Gregor News: Records assist Saturday

Gregor notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Gregor has three points over 14 outings, with his helper Saturday snapping a four-game slump. He's added 25 shots on net, 33 hits and eight PIM while filling a bottom-six role. Gregor is mostly in the lineup for his toughness, and without a power-play role, he's unlikely to be a steady source of offense.