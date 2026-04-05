Noah Gregor News: Scores in Saturday's loss

Gregor scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Penguins.

Gregor has two goals over his last three outings. The 27-year-old has gotten a chance to play in the middle six since the Panthers are missing numerous players due to injuries. Gregor has produced just seven points, 33 shots on net, 31 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 31 appearances this season.