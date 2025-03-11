Noah Gregor News: Status uncertain for Tuesday

Gregor (not injury related) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's home matchup against the Predators, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gregor is still sorting through the immigration process after being dealt from Ottawa to San Jose on Friday. Tyler Toffoli (lower body) is expected to play Tuesday but is a game-time decision, so if he or Gregor are unable to suit up, Carl Grundstrom will draw back into the lineup in a bottom-six capacity. If both Gregor and Toffoli are unable to play, San Jose would have to make an emergency recall or be forced to roll with 11 forwards and six blueliners.