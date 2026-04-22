Noah Gregor News: Two goals in AHL blowout win
Gregor scored twice in AHL Charlotte's 8-1 win over Springfield in Game 1 on Wednesday.
Gregor had 17 points over 26 regular-season contests in the AHL, as well as nine points over 37 NHL outings. The 27-year-old will get to play frequently for Charlotte throughout the AHL playoffs. He is set for free agency in the summer.
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