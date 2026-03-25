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Noah Gregor News: Two points in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Gregor scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over Seattle.

Called up from AHL Charlotte earlier in the day to provide some depth in the forward ranks with Anton Lundell (upper body), Sam Reinhart (foot) and others unavailable, Gregor made a surprising impact, although his goal was actually deflected home accidentally by Shane Wright. Gregor has just two goals and five points in 25 NHL games this season, and his fourth-line assignment makes a repeat performance highly unlikely for however long he's up with the big club.

Noah Gregor
Florida Panthers
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