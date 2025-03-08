Noah Gregor News: Unavailable Saturday

Gregor (not injury related) will not play Saturday against the Islanders, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Gregor is going through the immigration process, so his 2024-25 debut with the Sharks will have to wait until at least Tuesday, when the club hosts Nashville. The 26-year-old was acquired in a trade from the Senators on Friday -- he should be a staple in the bottom six once he's eligible to play. Prior to being dealt, Gregor contributed four goals, two helpers, 17 PIM, 76 hits and 25 blocked shots while averaging 11:21 of ice time over 40 appearances with the Senators.