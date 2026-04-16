Noah Gregor News: Waived Thursday
Gregor was put on waivers by Florida on Thursday, per PuckPedia.
Florida's season is over after missing the playoffs, and Gregor is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer after completing his one-year, $775,000 contract. However, he can still play for AHL Charlotte during the Calder Cup Playoffs if he clears waivers. Gregor finished the 2025-26 regular season with four goals, nine points and 26 PIM in 37 appearances with Florida as well as 11 goals and 17 points in 25 outings with Charlotte.
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