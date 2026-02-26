Noah Hanifin News: Available against Caps

Hanifin (not injury related) was added back to the Vegas roster ahead of Friday's clash with Washington, per the NHL media site.

Hanifin was one of five players the Knights held out of Wednesday's matchup with the Kings but should now be in the mix to feature Friday. The 29-year-old blueliner is currently mired in an eight-game pointless streak during which he notched nien shots, 14 blocks and four hits.