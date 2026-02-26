Noah Hanifin News: Available against Caps
Hanifin (not injury related) was added back to the Vegas roster ahead of Friday's clash with Washington, per the NHL media site.
Hanifin was one of five players the Knights held out of Wednesday's matchup with the Kings but should now be in the mix to feature Friday. The 29-year-old blueliner is currently mired in an eight-game pointless streak during which he notched nien shots, 14 blocks and four hits.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Hanifin See More
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions19 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week27 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 2532 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week34 days ago
-
NHL Picks
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Thursday, Jan. 2235 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Noah Hanifin See More