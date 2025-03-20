Noah Hanifin News: Collects pair of assists

Hanifin logged two assists in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Hanifin has five multi-point efforts and five scoreless outings over his last 10 contests. He's earned three goals and seven assists in that span. It's still better than the lengthy droughts he's gone through during the 2024-25 campaign -- some offense is better than none. The blueliner is at nine goals, 25 assists, 124 shots on net, 90 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 68 appearances. He still has a chance to reach the 40-point mark for the third time in four years.